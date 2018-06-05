WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters say they evacuated a 30-unit motel in New Hampshire due to high carbon monoxide levels in about half of the rooms.

Windham Fire Chief Tom McPherson tells The Eagle Tribune nearly room at the Manor Motel was occupied Monday night when firefighters were called for a reported odor of smoke.

Firefighters said they found no flames, but high levels of carbon monoxide in 14 rooms, instead. Patrons, many of whom are long-time renters, were evacuated until the units were ventilated and deemed safe.

McPherson said firefighters believe there was a malfunction with a gas heating unit. It was shut off.

He said no one asked for medical attention.

Information from: Eagle Tribune (North Andover, Mass.), http://www.eagletribune.com