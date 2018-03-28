PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say 30 people have been detained as part of suspected human smuggling activity in a house in Phoenix.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday more than two dozen people were detained Tuesday on immigration administrative charges in connection with the investigation.
News video showed more than two dozen people in handcuffs sitting in a driveway outside a home.
ICE and Homeland Security were conducting the investigation, which officials said was ongoing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW