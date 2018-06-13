GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old Wolf Point boy riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a pickup truck in northeastern Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the boy entered the street from a driveway in the town of Poplar Tuesday afternoon and rode into the path of a pickup being driven by a 65-year-old man. The Great Falls Tribune reports the driver did not see the boy because a parked car blocked the view of the driveway.

The boy died at the scene. His name has not been released.

