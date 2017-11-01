PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky police say a 3-year-old trick-or-treater is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunken driver.

Elkhorn City police said 50-year-old Gregory Hackney of Pike County was traveling Tuesday in an area popular with trick-or-treaters when he stopped his truck and began backing up in the direction of the girl.

Police told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the girl’s handprint and smudges from her head were left on the truck’s bumper.

The girl was taken to a hospital. Police said as of Wednesday morning, she was bruised and sore but recovering at home.

Hackney was being held on charges of DUI, wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

