PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky police say a 3-year-old trick-or-treater is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunken driver.
Elkhorn City police said 50-year-old Gregory Hackney of Pike County was traveling Tuesday in an area popular with trick-or-treaters when he stopped his truck and began backing up in the direction of the girl.
Police told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the girl’s handprint and smudges from her head were left on the truck’s bumper.
The girl was taken to a hospital. Police said as of Wednesday morning, she was bruised and sore but recovering at home.
Hackney was being held on charges of DUI, wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com