BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck in Boise.

The Ada County Sheriff’s office says the truck had just pulled out of a driveway and was moving slowly down the street at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when the girl started running alongside it.

The driver didn’t see the girl and the truck hit her.

The driver immediately stopped the truck and called 911. Paramedics took the child to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Sheriffs believe the incident was an accident.