PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl was injured when she fell off a ride at the Benton County Fair.
KOIN-TV reports that the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler was alone on a ride that spins in a circle when a lap restraint failed to hold her securely. It happened on Friday night.
The girl fell a short distance and was not seriously hurt.
She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. She was conscious and in “discomfort.”
Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/