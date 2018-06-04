BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old has died after being found at the bottom of a residential pool in Wright County over the weekend.
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities responded about 3 p.m. Friday to a call of an unconscious child in a pool.
The Star Tribune reports the child had been removed from the pool and had received lifesaving measures before authorities arrived. The child was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital.
The sheriff’s office says it was notified on Sunday that the child had died. Authorities did not release the name of the child.
