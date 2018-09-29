MOSCOW (AP) — Officials in one of Ukraine’s separatist regions say three people have been wounded in an explosion at a meeting of the local Communist Party.

The blast occurred Saturday in Donetsk, capital of the Donetsk region, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

The separatists’ news agency DAN cited the local health ministry as saying three people were wounded, but didn’t provide further details.

The explosion came a month after Donetsk separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko and a bodyguard were killed in a blast in a cafe in Donetsk.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian forces and rebels in Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk region.