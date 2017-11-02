NASHVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say three women have been killed in a traffic crash in southern Illinois.

State police say the deadly crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday along Illinois 15 in Washington County. They say a preliminary investigation found that a Jeep was traveling at a high rate speed while making a curve when it crossed the center line and struck a second car head on.

State police say the driver of the Jeep, 67-year-old Patricia C. Smith of Louisville, Illinois, died in the crash. Authorities say the driver and passenger of the second vehicle also were killed. They were identified as 70-year-old Karen L. Lunte of Nashville and 65-year-old Diane A. Maschhoff of Hoyleton.

Police say seat belts were in use.