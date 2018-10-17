PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three women are suing a gynecologist and Oregon prison officials, claiming they were abused during medical examinations at the state women’s prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a current inmate and two former inmates filed the federal lawsuit this week, claiming that Dr. Catherine Crim abused them at Coffee Creek Correctional Institution and that supervisors failed to take steps to prevent abuse.

According to the suit, the two former inmates claim Crim touched them in a sexual manner and “made inappropriate comments.” The current inmate claims she was “severely injured” by Crim during an exam.

Crim was a subcontractor for Women’s Healthcare Associates. The newspaper tried to reach Crim through the organization. A message left for CEO Brian Kelly on Wednesday was not returned.

State corrections officials declined to comment.

