BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Three inmates are accused of beating up another inmate at a West Virginia jail.

News outlets cite criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court that say 29-year-old Zachary Paul Hutchinson, 33-year-old Harley Francis Dickinson and 29-year-old Randall Allen Eplion are charged with unlawful assault and conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with the March 29 incident at Western Regional Jail.

West Virginia State Police say the inmates lured another inmate into a cell and beat him, as a crowd gathered to watch. The victim told troopers he didn’t know why he was beaten.

The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Online court records did not list the original charges on which Hutchinson, Dickinson and Eplion were jailed.

