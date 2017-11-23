DETROIT (AP) — Warming centers have been opened in Detroit to provide overnight temporary relief for the city’s homeless when year-round shelters are full.

The warming centers will remain available through March 31, 2018. During extreme cold, services will be extended to include daytime hours.

Homeless persons will be given two hot meals, counseling, showering and sleeping accommodations.

The city says staff at the Southwest Solutions Housing Resource Center will help families with children find shelters or alternatives.

Cass Community Social Services has 40 beds and provides services for parents and children, while Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has 100 beds for men only. A second Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries location has 25 beds for women and children.