ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 41-year-old man suspected of auto theft and carjacking is being held without bail at the Anchorage jail.

Lance Harrington of Utqiagvik (ook-GAR’-vik) is charged with robbery, vehicle theft and assault. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Alaska State Troopers say Harrington stole a pickup Tuesday in Anchorage, drove recklessly south on the Seward Highway and rammed a sport utility vehicle with five people inside at a Turnagain Pass pullout.

Troopers say Harrington then threatened a Palmer driver with a metal bar and carjacked his pickup.

After driving south at high speed, Harrington skidded into a ditch and hit a culvert, causing the pickup to roll multiple times. Harrison was ejected.

Troopers say he attempted another carjacking but was arrested.

The stolen pickups and the SUV were demolished.