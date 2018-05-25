DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) — A three-vehicle crash near David City in eastern Nebraska has killed a teenage girl.

Radio station KRVN reports that the crash happened Thursday on Highway 15 south of David City.

Officials say a back-seat passenger in one of the vehicles, 15-year-old Mariah Cummings of Octavia, was pronounced dead at the scene. All other victims were treated for minor injuries and released.

Investigators say all involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Information from: KRVN-AM, http://www.krvn.com