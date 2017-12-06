CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three fraternities at a University of North Carolina campus have been suspended for hazing and other infractions.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the UNC Charlotte’s Office of Student Conduct says Delta Chi, Lambda Chi Alpha and Phi Sigma Kappa have had their registrations suspended for incidents that occurred this fall.

Delta Chi’s registration was suspended Nov. 14 and will last until August 2021, after the chapter was accused of providing alcohol to minors and committing “acts of harm.”

Lambda Chi Alpha and Phi Sigma Kappa have been placed on interim suspensions. The Dean of Students Office received a report of hazing at Lambda Chi Alpha on Nov. 2, and a report of hazing at Phi Sigma Kappa on Monday. The Office of Student Conduct is investigating the allegations.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com