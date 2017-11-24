BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Authorities say three United Nations peacekeepers from Niger and a Malian soldier are dead after an attack by suspected jihadists in northern Mali.

The U.N. mission known as MINUSMA confirmed Friday that several others were critically wounded in Menaka near the border with Niger.

The statement says some of the assailants were killed during the fighting with U.N. and Malian forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though the Islamic State in the Sahel group is active in the region.

The extremist group is believed to be behind an ambush on U.S. forces and their local counterparts in Niger that left four Americans dead last month.