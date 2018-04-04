LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service says survey crews have determined that three moderate tornadoes touched down during widespread storms in Kentucky.

In far western Kentucky, the agency’s Paducah office said on Twitter that one EF-1 tornado touched down at 7:09 p.m. CDT Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Clinton in Hickman County. Eight minutes later, an EF-1 twister touched down about 7 miles northeast of Clinton. Both had estimated peak winds of 100 mph.

The weather service in Louisville said preliminary reports indicate another EF-1 touched down near Hanging Rock in Grayson County with peak winds of 105 to 110 mph.

The agency also said straight-line damage to barns and trees occurred in Hardin and LaRue counties. Additional surveys are planned.

Tuesday was the 44th anniversary of a “super outbreak” of deadly tornadoes across that Midwest.