LAKELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say three juveniles were shot multiple times during a holiday weekend party in a Memphis suburb.

News outlets report that two of the victims were transported to a hospital in critical condition. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the third victim was in stable condition at the same hospital.

Authorities say they are searching for a vehicle in connection with the Sunday night shooting in the Lakeland community.

Lakeland Mayor Wyatt Bunker said the people using the clubhouse for the party were not residents of the suburb. The mayor indicated that the incident was gang-related, although authorities could not confirm that connection Monday.