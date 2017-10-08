INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three teenagers have been wounded in a shooting outside a birthday party in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say Sunday that the teens — ages 16, 14 and 13 — were shot Saturday night on the city’s northwest side.

WXIN-TV reports that the older teens are boys. The 13-year-old is a girl. They were listed in good condition at an area hospital.

The television station reports that shots were fired at a group from a car that had driving into a parking lot outside a center that was hosting the party.

Police say many witnesses and parents at the scene of the shooting have not cooperated with investigators.