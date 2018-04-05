IRMO, S.C. (AP) — Police say three teens have died in a wreck that followed a police chase in central South Carolina.

Local media outlets reported that Irmo police said officers tried to stop a car that was speeding around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver lost control during the chase and hit a tree.

Police said there were six teens between the ages of 13 and 18 in the car.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance. Cpl. David Jones said none of the teens were wearing seat belts.

One died at the scene. Two others later died at local hospitals. The other three teens were hurt.

Their names have not been released.

The car was reported stolen from Columbia.

Irmo is 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Columbia.