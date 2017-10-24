LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Three teenagers are facing charges of bringing knives to a southwest Ohio school after one of them admitted to carrying a blade to protect himself.

The Dayton Daily News reports a 15-year-old is scheduled to be in court in November after being accused of threatening another student at Lebanon High School in September. He says the student had tried to pick a fight with him.

Two other teens, ages 15 and 17, were charged earlier this month with bringing knives to school but are not accused of threatening anyone. They are due back in court in November.

School officials reported finding multiple knives after other students said they had seen or heard about the knives.

