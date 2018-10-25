MALDEN, Mo. (AP) — Three southeast Missouri teenagers are charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of another teen.
The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 17-year-old Dante Gibson was found unresponsive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the porch of a home in Malden, about 190 miles (305 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
The suspects face arraignment Tuesday.
An autopsy is planned. Police say Gibson died after being “continually punched and kicked” in an apparent dispute over money and drugs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- Killer of Utah student called himself womanizing manipulator WATCH
___
Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com