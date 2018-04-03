MINQUADALE, Del. (AP) — Three teens have been accused of robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint in Delaware.

New Castle County Police spokesman Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd tells The News Journal of Wilmington the unidentified teens were arrested at the scene of the crime. The police spokesman says the delivery driver told police three teens approached him while he was delivering a pizza.

The man was told to hand over the pizza and refused. The spokesman said that’s when one teen pulled out what appeared to be a handgun. The delivery driver escaped and called police. Officers found a small caliber handgun at the scene.

The 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds were charged with first-degree attempted robbery, among other charges.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com