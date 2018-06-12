MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A relative says one of three young siblings struck by an SUV that crashed into a Minneapolis playground while being chased by a state trooper is in critical condition.

Family member Devin Brinkley tells the Star Tribune that 2-year-old Kayden Peltier was in critical condition heading into surgery at a Robbinsdale hospital Monday night. He says 4-year-old Lillianna Peltier was stable with bleeding on the brain.

Brinkley was unsure of 3-year-old Konnor Peltier’s condition. The patrol has said he was less seriously hurt.

The State Patrol says the SUV smashed into the playground near Jenny Lind Elementary School Monday morning, coming to a halt entangled in a swing set. Troopers had tried to stop the driver for speeding on Interstate 94. The 27-year-old driver is in custody.