LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say three people were wounded in a shooting on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.
Officer Sal Ramirez says police were arresting someone in an unrelated incident Wednesday evening when shots rang out nearby.
They discovered two women, ages 45 and 30, and a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. All are hospitalized in stable condition.
Investigators did not immediately have a suspect description or possible motive.
