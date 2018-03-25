SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Three people were in critical condition early Sunday after being shot Saturday night in the parking lot of a Topgolf in San Antonio.

San Antonio police say firefighters responded to the injuries about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police tell the San Antonio Express-News that witnesses described a gathering of about 10 people in the parking lot of the popular golf entertainment complex when a truck sped by.

There was a verbal altercation about how fast the truck was driving, the truck stopped and several people piled out. Police say it was unclear early Sunday how many people were involved in the fight ensued, what weapons were used and who had fired shots.

Police say one person was shot in the chest and two others were shot in the back.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com