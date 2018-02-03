PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.
Fifteen-year-old Curtis Pounds was shot and killed in September 2015 as he was walking home from a football game. Prosecutors said a group from another neighborhood was driving through the area seeking retaliation for an earlier incident.
Twenty-one-year-old Keyshawn Givens, 22-year-old Daquan Moore and 20-year-old Romier Nevels all pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in November. Each briefly apologized Thursday in Allegheny County Court.
Givens, who prosecutors said fired the shots, was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison. Moore, the driver, and Nevels were each sentenced to six to 15 years.
A fourth defendant is awaiting sentencing on a plea to conspiracy to commit 3rd-degree murder.