ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three Santa Fe High School students have been arrested for a letter that described plans for a school shooting.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the students told Santa Fe police that the letter as a joke.

Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Jeff Gephart says students found the letter Tuesday and notified school officials.

The Journal says the letter had a list of student and teachers names that were intended “targets.”

It also reportedly included a map of the school showing where the shootings would take place and noting the best location in the school to kill.

