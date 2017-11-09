ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three Santa Fe High School students have been arrested for a letter that described plans for a school shooting.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that the students told Santa Fe police that the letter as a joke.
Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Jeff Gephart says students found the letter Tuesday and notified school officials.
The Journal says the letter had a list of student and teachers names that were intended “targets.”
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
It also reportedly included a map of the school showing where the shootings would take place and noting the best location in the school to kill.
___
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com