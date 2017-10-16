BOWIE, Md. (AP) — There are now three possible routes for a high-speed rail line that promises a 15-minute ride between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

WTOP-FM quotes Bradley Smith with the Maryland Department of Transportation in a Saturday report as saying every proposal would have a station in Washington, with stops in Baltimore and at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The system would eventually go to New York.

A federally-funded environmental study had reduced route options for the Superconducting Magnetic Levitation train or maglev.

Project director David Henley says one proposal would parallel tracks Amtrak currently uses. There are “a lot of operational issues” if sharing territory with Amtrak and Henley also says maglev does not necessarily want to operate in the same area.

Project planners hope to have a route approved by mid-2019.

