ELLENBORO, Wis. (AP) — Crews have rescued three people from stranded vehicles after flash flooding in southwestern Wisconsin.
Grant County Emergency Management says the three were rescued on a road near Ellenboro early Sunday.
WMTV-TV reports northern and central Grant County received up to 8 inches of additional rainfall Saturday night.
Flash flooding hit parts of southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa Saturday. The National Weather Service says 6 to 7 inches of rain fell in Spring Valley in southeastern Minnesota.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has received no reports of major injuries or damage.