Share story

By
The Associated Press

ELLENBORO, Wis. (AP) — Crews have rescued three people from stranded vehicles after flash flooding in southwestern Wisconsin.

Grant County Emergency Management says the three were rescued on a road near Ellenboro early Sunday.

The county’s emergency management director, Steve Braun, says the three apparently were camping and had to be rescued from the roofs of submerged cars.

WMTV-TV reports northern and central Grant County received up to 8 inches of additional rainfall Saturday night. Braun says some rural roads are washed out and impassable.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Flash flooding hit parts of southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa Saturday. The National Weather Service says 6 to 7 inches of rain fell in Spring Valley in southeastern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has received no reports of major injuries or damage.

The Associated Press