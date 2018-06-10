ELLENBORO, Wis. (AP) — Crews have rescued three people from stranded vehicles after flash flooding in southwestern Wisconsin.
Grant County Emergency Management says the three were rescued on a road near Ellenboro early Sunday.
The county’s emergency management director, Steve Braun, says the three apparently were camping and had to be rescued from the roofs of submerged cars.
WMTV-TV reports northern and central Grant County received up to 8 inches of additional rainfall Saturday night. Braun says some rural roads are washed out and impassable.
Flash flooding hit parts of southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa Saturday. The National Weather Service says 6 to 7 inches of rain fell in Spring Valley in southeastern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has received no reports of major injuries or damage.