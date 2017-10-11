DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Three Republicans and one Democrat have qualified as candidates to replace an Alabama lawmaker who faces up to 20 years in prison for involvement in a felony mail fraud scheme.

The Decatur Daily reports that Republicans Tom Fredricks, Parker Duncan Moore and Tom Willis met the Tuesday deadline along with Juanita Allen Healy, the only Democrat to qualify. They’ll run for the District 4 seat in the state House of Representatives that was held by Micky Hammon.

Party primaries will be on Dec. 12 with the general election on Feb. 27. The district covers parts of Morgan and Limestone counties.

Hammon represented the district since 2002. He’ll be sentenced Jan. 11 after agreeing last month to plead guilty of converting his campaign contributions to a personal account.

___

