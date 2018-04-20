CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will host the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships and the 2019 and 2020 Eastern Presidents Cup.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the selection Friday and said the three tournaments are expected to generate economic benefit of an estimated $32 million.

The games will be played at Barboursville Soccer Complex in Cabell County and the new Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Kanawha County. Justice said in a news release that the tournaments will involve hundreds of teams from 15 states.

Officials from U.S. Youth Soccer, the West Virginia Soccer Association and city, county and state representatives joined Justice for the announcement.

Barboursville has previously hosted regional soccer championships for U.S. Youth Soccer.