ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Three men have entered guilty pleas in a case stemming from a bar fight in Wyoming over a rival gang member’s vest with patches that identify the gang to which he belonged.

Cory Rutherford, Matthew Wedgewood, and Nicholas Hanson pleaded guilty in Sweetwater County District Court last week in plea agreements with prosecutors.

The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2wOCsDA ) that the three are members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club.

Rutherford pleaded guilty to the robbery and intimidation charges in exchange for a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery being dismissed.

Wedgewood pleaded guilty to accessory to robbery and intimidation charges. A charge of conspiracy to commit robbery was dismissed.

Hanson pleaded guilty to accessory to robbery and intimidation charges. A conspiracy to commit robbery charge was dismissed.

___

Information from: Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner, http://www.rocketminer.com