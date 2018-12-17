ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a deadly train accident.
Three employees of Turkey’s railway authority were put under pre-trial arrest Monday on the charges of reckless manslaughter and injury, according to Anadolu news agency. They worked as a dispatcher, switchman and controller in Turkish State Railways.
A high-speed train on Thursday morning hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara, killing nine and injuring dozens of others. The train was travelling to central Konya province.
The head-on collision derailed at least two cars, hitting the station’s overpass, which then collapsed onto the train.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- HQ Trivia co-founder dies apparently of drug overdose, police say
- The iconic U.S. company raising the stature of corrupt governments around the world
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- Retired Army general set to be tried on charges of abusing daughter
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
The three suspects were detained after the accident over negligence.