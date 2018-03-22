AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says three potential political candidates are having the signatures they collected to qualify for the June ballot challenged.

Dunlap said Thursday he will determine whether the voters challenging the candidacies properly filed their complaints. If so, Dunlap will hold hearings on the challenges within a week and decide whether to disqualify any of the potential candidates.

Those being challenged include state Sen. Eric Brakey and financial planner Max Linn. The two Republicans will face off in their party’s primary in an attempt to unseat independent U.S. Sen. Angus King.

The third potential candidate is Libertarian Cody Blackburn. A Bangor woman claims he didn’t receive enough valid signatures from residents already registered as Libertarians.