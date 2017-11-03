GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Three of six female plaintiffs who claim they were sexually assaulted by an adult Boy Scout leader nearly 40 years ago have reached a settlement.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Attorney Gilion Dumas, who represents the plaintiffs, says the terms of the settlement, which was reached late Thursday, are confidential.

The lawsuit involves six plaintiffs who were between the ages of 11 and 14 when they were sexually assaulted from 1974-75 by adult Scout leader William H. Leininger Jr.

Leininger Jr. was convicted in 1976 of raping six female Explorer Scouts. He died in 2002.

Dumas says a judge split the case into two trials. No trial date or mediation have been set for the other three plaintiffs.

The Boy Scouts of America could not immediately provide comment late Thursday.

