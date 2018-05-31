ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State game officials have banded three young peregrine falcons born around Mother’s Day atop a Pennsylvania office building.

It was the first time in a decade that peregrines nested at the top of PPL’s 23-story headquarters in Allentown.

As a group of third-graders and others looked on, officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission removed the young birds of prey from a nesting box Thursday and brought them to PPL’s auditorium for banding and a health check.

The utility says four eggs were laid in the nesting box, but one failed to hatch. Game officials are collecting the egg for further study.

Peregrines are a protected species in Pennsylvania.

PPL has been supporting initiatives aimed at rebuilding the peregrine population for more than two decades.