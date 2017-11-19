PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The first Rhodes Scholar winner from Temple University is among three people with Pennsylvania ties who have received the honor.

Hazim Hardeman, a Philadelphia resident who graduated from Temple in May, and Alan Yang, a Dresher resident who attends Harvard Univesity, were among the 32 American recipients announced Sunday. Also in that group was Christopher D’Urso, a New Jersey resident who attends the University of Pennsylvania.

All three will pursue post-graduate studies at England’s Oxford University.

Hardeman graduated magna cum laude with a concentration in strategic communication. His research interests include critical pedagogy, race and politics and African-American intellectual history.

Yang is a senior majoring in molecular and cellular biology. D’Urso is a senior who will receive a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a master’s degree in public administration.