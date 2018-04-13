CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say at least three people and two animals have been treated for carbon monoxide exposure at a home.

Fire Chief Bryan Burr in Claremont tells WMUR-TV the levels at the home were high enough to affect first responders.

Fire, police and ambulance crews responded early Friday for a 911 call.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

