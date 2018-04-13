CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say at least three people and two animals have been treated for carbon monoxide exposure at a home.
Fire Chief Bryan Burr in Claremont tells WMUR-TV the levels at the home were high enough to affect first responders.
Fire, police and ambulance crews responded early Friday for a 911 call.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com