By
The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three people have been hurt in a shooting in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called just after 4 p.m. Friday.

Police said in a post on the department’s website that one of the victims was shot multiple times and was losing consciousness.

A male shot in the hand and a female shot in the eye were both conscious.

No further information was immediately available.

