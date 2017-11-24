ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three people have been hurt in a shooting in south St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said in a post on the department’s website that one of the victims was shot multiple times and was losing consciousness.
A male shot in the hand and a female shot in the eye were both conscious.
No further information was immediately available.