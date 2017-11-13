IOLA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three women have been killed after colliding with a deer on an eastern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday when the deer ran out of a ditch along the east side of U.S. 169 about four miles south of Iola in Allen County. The patrol says a northbound car and then a southbound mini-van hit the deer. The van went into the southbound ditch, and the car came to a stop on the shoulder.

The car’s driver wasn’t hurt, but three people in the van were killed. The victims were identified as 33-year-old Sherry Bingham, of Chanute, 32-year-old Ciara Edwards, of Chanute, and 37-year-old Samantha McMillan, of Walnut.