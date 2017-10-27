STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been injured in an early morning apartment fire in northeast Mississippi.

WCBI-TV reports that flames engulfed a floor in one of the buildings at Avalon Apartments in Starkville early Friday.

Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough says one person sustained burns to the back, and two other people were hurt after jumping from a second-story balcony.

It was not immediately known what caused the blaze.