STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been injured in an early morning apartment fire in northeast Mississippi.
WCBI-TV reports that flames engulfed a floor in one of the buildings at Avalon Apartments in Starkville early Friday.
Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough says one person sustained burns to the back, and two other people were hurt after jumping from a second-story balcony.
It was not immediately known what caused the blaze.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area | FYI Guy
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say