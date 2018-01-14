PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say three people have been found dead at a home in Palmdale.
Authorities say deputies found the bodies Saturday after a family member requested a welfare check after she couldn’t get in touch with her relatives.
Investigators say the victims suffered some trauma to their bodies but the exact cause of death has not been determined.
Lt. John Corina says detectives believe the victims are a man in his 80s, his son and his son’s wife.
