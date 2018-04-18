PRAIRIE, Miss. (AP) — Three people are dead after a fiery wreck on a northeast Mississippi highway.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed tells local media that a car was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 45 Alternate and collided with a car going south on the four-lane highway.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. Tuesday in Monroe County, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of West Point.

Turnipseed says the collision caused both cars to catch fire. Two people were in the northbound car and one was in the southbound car. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says all three died before they could be taken to a hospital.

The names of the victims haven’t yet been released.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.