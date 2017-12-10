OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a car drove the wrong way in Interstate 480 in Omaha and caused the death of three men in a collision.

The crash happened early Sunday after a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze drove northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 480 near where it joins with Interstate 80. The small car collided with a 2000 Chevrolet Impala just before 1 a.m.

Two men in the Impala and one in the Cruze died at the scene.

Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning told the Omaha World-Herald that both vehicles were traveling between 50 mph and 60 mph.