FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Fergus Falls police say three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this week.
KFGO radio reports that 35-year-old Derek Koch and 20-year-old Shaylee McCulloch, of Dalton, and 20-year-old Hailey Johnson, of Erhard, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aiding and abetting assault.
The shooting happened in a Fergus Falls apartment Tuesday. The victim was taken to a Fargo hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say the victim is acquainted with the suspects.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com