FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three pedestrians are dead and another critically injured after an SUV struck a group of people on a sidewalk in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say two men and two women between the ages of 50 and 60 were standing on the sidewalk in the area near Fountain Park about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say an SUV driven by a man in his 20s jumped the curb and ran into the four pedestrians, whose names haven’t been released yet.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital, but only one survived.

Sheriff’s officials say speed and impairment aren’t believed to be factors in the incident.

Fountain Hills is about 32 miles (51 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.