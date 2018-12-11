HOUSTON (AP) — Three officers have been shot while serving a family violence warrant at a Houston-area home and the suspected gunman still isn’t in custody.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that one deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office were wounded Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the injuries are not life-threatening and the officers were being treated at a Houston hospital.
Chief Deputy Edison Toquica (toh-KWEE’-kuh) says agents from the AG’s office and sheriff’s investigators were serving a warrant, at the threshold of a door, when the suspect began shooting. Officers returned fire.
Toquica says the warrant for Daniel Trevino involves violation of a protective order. He says the suspect is still believed to be in the home.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- What happens when 25,000 Amazon workers flush toilets?
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Need a transplant? First you'll need to prove you can afford it
The sheriff also says a motorcycle deputy was in an accident while assisting with traffic control nearby. The deputy was conscious and stable.